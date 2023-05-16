AIIMS Bhopal professors in Int'l Y20 event in Rishikesh to promote global youth leadership

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Raghvendra Kumar Vidua, Additional Professor and Dr. Divya Bhushan, Senior Resident represented AIIMS Bhopal at the International event Youth 20 (Y20) consultation Programme at Rishikesh. The participation in the Y20 consultation program at AIIMS Rishikesh reflects AIIMS Bhopal’s commitment to promoting global youth leadership and partnership. The final summit of Y20 will be held at Varanasi (UP) in the month of August 2023.

Read Also On Cam: Jabalpur house burnt to ashes after short circuit triggers cylinder blast

The 18th G20 meeting is scheduled to be held at New Delhi between September 9 and September 10, 2023 under its presidency but before G20 meeting, various Youth 20 (Y20) meets and consultations programme are being held across India for youths from G20 countries. It is an official consultation forum for youth from all G20 member countries to be able to dialogue with each other. Y20 encourages youth as future leaders to raise awareness of global issues, exchange ideas, argue, negotiate, and reach consensus. The Y20 is conducting events and programs across India to ensure the participation of the young population in G20 activities.

The program was aimed to encourage young leaders to discuss and debate global challenges and come up with workable solutions to ensure holistic well-being for everyone.

The activities of Y20 focused on global youth leadership and partnership, where young leaders addressed the challenges facing our generation and strive to make a positive impact on the world.