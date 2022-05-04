Madhya Pradesh: 1250 MW solar power plants to be set up under KUSUM in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India (MNRE) will set up solar power generation plants of 1250 mega watt under KUSUM scheme in the state. The matter was taken up at the cabinet meeting, said the officials, here on Wednesday.

MNRE has implemented the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha and Utthan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM) scheme to meet the energy needs of the farmers of the country, mainly irrigation needs and to provide opportunities for income generation by making use of the resources available with them. In the component feeder solarisation of Kusum-C in the state, all the agricultural feeders will be energized with solar energy. Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited has been made the nodal organization of the state for the implementation of the scheme. Under the scheme, electricity will be provided for eight hours a day on agricultural feeders energised by solar energy for the supply of agricultural needs.

The entire power generated by the Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited from the solar plant will be purchased through open tender at the prescribed rates for 25 years.

Under the scheme, developers will be selected through open tender for setting up of 1250 MW capacity solar plants in the first phase for solarisation of specific agricultural feeders connected at 33/11 KV specific agricultural feeders and non-agricultural feeders connected substations.

Wednesday, May 04, 2022