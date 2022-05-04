Bhopal: Innovations in groundwater conservation is solution to water crisis, says WALMI

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Drinking water scarcity, specially in summers, is a major issue in the state, but the steps being taken by government are not enough and may not bear fruitful results without new innovations in groundwater conservation and management, said Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) agriculture department head, Dr Ravindra Thakur.

“Groundwater is continuously depleting in the state and for this deforestation and urbanization are the major factors. Innovations in this regard will be more effective than what the government is doing,” said Thakur while talking to media here on Wednesday.

For groundwater conservation, WALMI has come up with innovative techniques, both for commercial and household purposes, he added.

He further added that roof water harvesting, perforated pavements, agar hole technique and consultancy services to maintain base flow are some of the innovations of WALMI developed jointly with National Institute of Hydrology.

With the growing population we cannot stop the process of urbanization, increasing demand for houses is natural with the pace of population increasing, due to which the green cover is decreasing and ‘concrete forests’ are being developed making it difficult for the water to seep into the ground, he said.

“Now multistory buildings are the smart and future way, which can provide housing and keep the space for ground water,” he added. The techniques are developed in a way that they allow surface water to seep underground to become groundwater and thus helping in maintaining the water level in the water bodies. The techniques are very affordable, easy to install and result oriented so far, he added.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 07:14 PM IST