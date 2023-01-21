Madhya Pradesh: 11-yr-old girl jumps into well after learning about father's death

Representative Image |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old girl died allegedly after jumping into a well when she learnt about her father's death in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district, police said on Saturday.

The child's death was reported from Barkheda Jagir village, said Pahalwan Chouhan, assistant sub-inspector from Dehat police station.

The girl's father was taken to the district hospital on Friday morning after he complained of chest pain. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival, said the official.

The news of his death was shared with his family members over the phone following which the girl stepped outside and did not return, he said.

Her family members and locals launched a search and found her body in a well, said the official.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines