Madhya Pradesh: Unit of SAF battalion to be instituted in Khargone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A unit of Special Armed Forces (SAF) will be established in Khargone, said an order released by PHQ.

The decision to institute a SAF battalion in Khargone was taken following communal violence that broke out after stones were pelted at a Ram Navami procession last year. Preparations for setting up the SAF battalion have begun. Official sources said SAF battalion in Khargone will facilitate the force to promptly reach Khandwa, Barwani and Burhanpur districts in case of any exigency. The SAF battalion will be used to maintain law and order in the region. Apart from this, the force is also used during VVIP visits.The battalion will have 1000 posts of various cadres. Indore Inspector General of police Rakesh Gupta has formed a five-member task force to look into the details for setting up the battalion.

The task force includes, commandant 24th SAF Ankit Jaiswal, commandant 34th SAF Rohit Kashwani, deputy commandant 15th SAF Padmavilochan Shukla, assistant commandants of 1st SAF Vinod Kumar Baghel and Vipin Shilpi.

