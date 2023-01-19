Bhopal: MP's Mountain Man leaves to conquer Mt Kilimanjaro

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mountain Man, Ankit from Jabalpur left to scale the snow-clad 19,340-feet Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa on Thursday. It is the highest peak on that continent.

Mountain man Ankit has planned to complete the summit and reach the peak on Republic Day to host the Indian flag there. He will take part in the Mt. Kilimanjaro summit camp from January19 to 29.

Being from a family that earns a paltry Rs 6k a month, becoming a mountaineer had never been easy for Ankit Kumar, yet the path he has tread makes him different from others.

Earlier, Ankit told the Free Press that, after conquering Mt. Kilimanjaro, he wishes to scale Mount Everest in 2023. He mentioned that he was looking for sponsors. The mountain man of Jabalpur city has achieved various highs in the field of mountaineering since 2014.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)