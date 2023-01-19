Bhopal: Kamal Nath flags off Rahul-Kamal Nath Sandesh Yatra

Kamal Nath flag off the yatra | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PCC president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath flagged off the 1464 kilometres Rahul-Kamal Nath Sandesh Yatra “Mile Kadam, Judee Watan”, from his residence, here on Thursday. State Working President of Backward Classes Department Pawan Kumar Patel also joined the flag off programme.

Nath addressed the yatra

Addressing the Yatra, Nath said that this Sandesh Yatra is on the lines of Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to protect the Constitution, in the country.

He added that there is an effort to unite all against the increasing hunger, inflation, unemployment, atrocities on farmers, labourers, public and fear prevailing in the society.

The in-charge of the Yatra Pawan Patel said that this Yatra will be going to complete a journey of 6200 kilometres which will be taken out in the entire state.

He said that in this yatra, padayatra, street meeting, public relations, Gandhi Chaupal, Hath se Hath Jodo Abhiyan, dialogues with representatives of OBC, SC, ST, minority communities and social workers, meeting with office bearers of Congress party, meeting with the office bearers of Mandalam-Sector, meeting at hospital and hostel, programme of tree plantation will be done side by side by the members of the Yatra.

The Yatra started from Bhopal, will pass through the blocks and rural areas of Raisen, Narsinghpur and Damoh districts etc. and will go across Madhya Pradesh. He urged Congressmen and common citizens to participate in maximum numbers in this message journey being carried out against the mismanagement of the state government and the Government of India.

