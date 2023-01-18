Bhopal: Open defecation by pets goes unchecked, vets raise alarm

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sloppy streets and roadsides teeming with pet poop have become a common sight in the city. Dog and other pet owners who make their pets defecate in open have made streets more unhygienic.

Veterinarians have broken silence on the issue and said pet poop was an open invitation to bacteria-borne diseases. They also expressed concern over carelessness of pet owners, especially in post-Covid era, where cleanliness and hygiene is of paramount importance.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) too seems to be doing less on its part to penalise the hygiene offenders. Areas where the pet owners are often spotted with pets defecating in open include Arera Colony, Hoshangabad Road, Trilanga and Bawadiya Kalan, to name a few.

When contacted, pet owners said that there were no specific spots in residential areas for the purpose. Many seemed least concerned.

According to BMC officials, there is provision to penalise pet owners in case their pets defecate in open. However, the fine on open defecation by pets is as less as Rs 100, which fails to tighten reins on pet owners. The officials even failed to provide the data of number of such offences registered in one year, by saying that less heed was paid to the issue and hence the data of such cases was not prepared and compiled.

Dog stool major environmental contaminant

Veterinary doctor Dr Brajesh Gupta said that dog stool was a major environmental contaminant. It has tapeworms and other micro-organisms like bacteria in abundance that can be transmitted to human beings through air. It causes campylobacteriosis, which leads to diarrhoea, cramping, abdominal pain and fever, which last up to a week.

He said that to keep such diseases at bay, pet poop must either be covered with sand or else they must be made to defecate on a sheet, which must be disposed of as garbage.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)