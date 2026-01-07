MP News: NGT Flags 8 MP Cities For Chronic Air Pollution | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, has expressed serious concern over worsening air quality in Madhya Pradesh, declaring eight major cities — Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Dewas, Sagar and Singrauli — as “non-attainment” cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

During a hearing on Wednesday, an application filed by Rashid Noor Khan highlighted that these cities have failed to meet air quality standards for years, amounting to a violation of fundamental right to clean air under Article 21 of the Constitution.

According to Tribunal data, Bhopal’s average annual PM10 levels range between 130 and 190 microgrammes per cubic metre, more than double the permissible 60, while PM2.5 levels hover between 80 and 100 microgrammes per cubic metre against a limit of 40. Real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) data shows the city frequently remains in the “Very Poor” category during the day and crosses into “severe” at night, especially in winter. The case will be further heard on March 18.

8 cities exceeded NAAQS for 5 years

In its order dated January 7, 2026, NGT stated that Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Dewas, Sagar and Singrauli have consistently exceeded National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) for over five consecutive years, leading to their official “non-attainment” status under NCAP.

City of Lakes choking in smog

NGT observed that Bhopal, once celebrated as “City of Lakes,” now faces chronic air pollution instead of occasional smog episodes. Causes include vehicular emissions, stubble burning in Raisen, Sehore and Vidisha, construction and demolition dust, firecracker use, open waste burning and landfill emissions from sites like Bhanpur.

MP lags with GRAP-like plan

Despite Supreme Court directives on restrictions during severe AQI levels, regulation of polluting vehicles and firecrackers, enforcement by local authorities has remained weak. Unlike Delhi-NCR, which follows a structured Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) through the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Madhya Pradesh lacks a state-level mechanism to respond effectively to pollution emergencies.

New joint panel formed

Calling the issue a “serious environmental concern,” NGT issued notices to state government and relevant departments. It also formed a joint committee with senior officials from the Environment Department, Urban Development, Transport Department, State Pollution Control Board, MoEF&CC, and a former CPCB official to examine the issue and submit a detailed action report within six weeks.