MP News: HC Notice To MPPSC, Government Over Lapses In Cottage & Rural Industry Recruitment | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, has issued notice to Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and state government over alleged irregularities in recruitment of Assistant Director (Technical) posts in Department of Cottage & Rural Industry.

The court has taken cognisance of a petition filed by Balaghat resident Nitin Kumar Meshram, who has challenged constitutionality of recruitment process for 11 posts of Assistant Director (Technical) conducted by MPPSC. The matter was heard in court of Justice Vishal Dhagat on Thursday.

Senior Advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur, appearing for petitioner, submitted that Meshram had applied under Scheduled Caste (SC) category in recruitment process as per advertisement dated May 31, 2023. MPPSC declared results on December 6, 2025, but petitioner s name and marks were not disclosed.

Subsequently, on December 16, 2025, Commission released selection list in which Lakhan Singh Dohre, belonging to SC category, was selected with 53 marks. In contrast, petitioner was placed at No. 2 in waiting list of Unreserved (UR) category, where cut-off was 74 marks.

The petitioner contended that allotting appointment to an SC candidate with lower marks while placing a higher-scoring SC candidate in UR waiting list reflects arbitrariness and violation of recruitment norms.

After hearing submissions, the High Court issued notices to state government, MPPSC and selected candidate Lakhan Singh Dohre, seeking their responses in the matter.