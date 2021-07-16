Madhya Pradesh: 10 High Court proceedings live streamed

Bhopal: Ten court proceedings were live streamed by Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur and Bench at Indore and Gwalior. Plans have been prepared for the live streaming of court proceedings from all the Benches of the High Court by the end of July.

The High Court has also taken necessary steps to implement integrated video surveillance system (IVSS) and courtroom live audio-visual streaming system (CLASS) at 50 District and Sessions Courts and 157 Tehsil Courts in the state.

Earlier, High Court of Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur had taken initiatives for live streaming of court proceedings of the High Court and pilot of live streaming started from June 21 in the court of Chief Justice and from June 28 onwards the final Live streaming of court proceedings has been started from Division Bench-I of Justice Mohammad Rafiq, Chief Justice High Court of Madhya Pradesh. The live streaming of court proceedings are available through website of the High Court using digital platform “YouTube” and giving benefits to all respective stake holders.

Supreme Court, in a judgment in the Swapnil Tripathi case, has also vocally advocated a move towards greater transparency of and in the courtroom by telecasting the proceedings live. The judgment can be considered landmark not only for its farsightedness but also for the extent of the research and deliberations that have gone into pronouncing it.

The IVSS implementation is envisioned to comprise of Video Management System, Access Control System, Visitor Screening System & Video Monitoring System, integration of various technologies, Local and Wide Area Network, Courtroom Audio-visual Recording System, Archiving and Live as well as on-demand Streaming Set-up, Setting up of Data Center and Command and Control Center at Jabalpur and a Disaster Recovery set-up at Indore, Facility Management Services and Operation and Maintenance of the System for a period of 5 years.

The project envisages a solution for recording, live-streaming, archiving, its retrieval based on video-on-demand through MPHC website and integration with MPHC’s CIS (Case Information System) of audio-visual content (video, synchronised audio & VC content) associated with courtroom proceedings of District Judiciary .