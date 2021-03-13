Madhya Pradesh: 10-day 'vocal for local' themed Hunar Haat inaugurated in Bhopal

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday inaugurated the 27th 'Hunar Haat' at the Lal Parade Ground here along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Naqvi said the Hunar Haat concept, where traditional works of artisans and craftsmen from across the country are displayed, is like an "employment and empowerment exchange" for them.

Various such haat (marketplace) had provided employment and job opportunities to over 5.50 lakh people, Naqvi said, adding that his ministry will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7.50 lakh artisans and craftsmen through 75 such haats that will be organised to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.