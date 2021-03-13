Bhopal: Jobless, drunkard man stabs wife to death as she refuse to pay money for liquor

Bhopal: A 35-year-old woman was killed by her husband following a dispute related to money on Friday. The accused is a drunkard and would often fight with his wife for money. After stabbing her, Naresh Oswal rushed his wife Anita to hospital and confessed before doctors that he had killed her. His 16-year-old son narrated the incident to police.

The deceased was resident of Baba Nagar slum. She worked as domestic help and her husband Naresh was unemployed. He would ask her for money for liqour. Anita would refuse his demands, which would often led to fight between them.

On Friday at 7 pm, Naresh returned home drunk and began asking for money. As Anita refused, he took out a knife and stabbed her in a fit of rage. However, he realised his mistake as she was bleeding profusely. The accused rushed her to a nearby hospital where she died. Though the police were informed, Naresh fled by the time team reached their house.

The Shahpura police have registered case against accused. Sub inspector Rinku Jatav said accused is on the run. “We have taken statements of both his sons,” he said.