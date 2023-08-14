 Madhya Pradesh: 1 Killed, 20 Injured As Truck Hits Bus In MP Rewa
The seriously injured persons were referred for treatment to a hospital in Rewa district, located about 60 km from Mauganj.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Representative Image |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was killed and more than 20 other people were injured when a truck hit a private bus in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district early Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Khatkari village on Rewa-Varanasi highway at around 4 am, an official said.

The bus was going to Varanasi (in Uttar Pradesh) from Beohari in MP's Shahdol district. Its driver was changing a punctured tyre when the truck hit the stationary bus from the rear side, Shahpura police station in-charge Abhishek Patel said.

A woman was killed and more than 20 others were injured, five of them critically, he said.

The other injured persons were being treated at the Hanumana health centre, the official said.

