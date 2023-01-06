MP: Plane crashes into temple in Rewa during training, 1 pilot dead, other injured; post-accident visuals surface

A major accident took place in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. A trainee plane crashed into the dome of the temple. Due to this, the pilot and trainee present in the plane were seriously injured. The senior pilot died in the accident.
According to media reports, the private training company's plane reportedly crashed after colliding with the temple's dome and electrical cables. The accident happened close to Umri Village's temple, under Chaurhata Police Station. A pilot lost his life immediately in this tragedy. One of the pilots has been seriously hurt. He was a admitted at Sanjay Gandhi Medical Center.
More details are awaited.
