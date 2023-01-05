Madhya Pradesh: Man fires at 3 family members for stopping him from urinating in front of their home; 1 dies

Representative Image

Bhind: An inebriated man opened fire at three members of a family when they objected to his frequent act of urinating in front of their house and reported the matter to police, killing one of them - a minor boy - in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Kot village under Nayagaon police station limits and the accused, identified as Pintu Sharma, has been arrested along with an associate, he said.

Sharma had been allegedly frequently relieving himself in front of the house of one Vikas Singh in Kot village and did so in the afternoon also, Bhind district superintendent of police (SP) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said.Singh's family members once again objected to his indecent act and later reported the matter to the police, which angered Sharma.

Sharma, drunk, armed with a gun and accompanied by an associate, reached the complainant's house in the evening and opened fire at three members of his family, seriously injuring the trio, said Chauhan said.

The injured persons were first referred to the Bhind district hospital and later taken to a hospital in Gwalior where one of them, a 12-year-old boy, succumbed to gunshot wounds, said the superintendent of police.

The SP said Sharma and his associate were arrested on Wednesday.Enraged over the incident, family members of the deceased staged a road blockade near the Bhind district hospital demanding action against the Nayagaon police station in-charge for not acting on their frequent complaints against Sharma.

The road blockade was lifted after intervention by local MLA Sanjeev Singh Sanju.Police were further probing the firing incident, Chauhan said. PTI