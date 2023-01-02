Luxury cars: Preferred means to ferry illicit liquor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Luxury cars had been the most preferable means of transporting illicit liquor in Bhopal in 2022.

Senior officials of Bhopal crime branch told Free Press that they cracked 12 cases pertaining to transportation of illicit liquor in the city in the bygone year. The quantity of illicit liquor seized in all the cases turned out to be close to 1041.14 litres.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the estimated cost of illicit liquor seized in all the 12 cases is Rs 41.46 lakh, which was country and foreign liquor. He stated that drive against sale of illicit liquor would continue.

The officials also said that in most cases, luxury cars like Sports Utility vehicle (SUV) and Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) were used to transport illicit liquor to evade police action. Sometimes, the miscreants also used Sedan cars for committing the crime.

“Earlier, miscreants used two-wheelers, autorickshaws and other means of transport to ferry illicit liquor, which were always on police radar. Of late, they began using shiny, luxury cars for the purpose. But police caught them due to vigilance and network of informers,” officials said.