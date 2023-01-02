Bhopal: Man booked for unnatural sex, wife alleges physical assault by bro-in-law

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bagsewaniya police station staff have registered a case against a man for forcing his wife to indulge in unnatural sex, the police said on Monday.

A case has been registered against brother and paramour of key accused for provoking him to commit the crime.

According to Bagsewaniya police station house officer Sanjeev Kumar Chouksey, complainant woman is a native of Biaora. She lives with her husband and in-laws in Bhopal. She approached police on Sunday evening, alleging that her husband was having an extra-marital affair.

She further alleged that her husband’s brother and his paramour often provoked him to assault her. Worse, her husband would force her into having an unnatural sex with her multiple times.

The woman also told police that she was assaulted so that she should leave her husband. The police have registered a complaint and have begun probing the matter, Chouksey said.