Bhopal: Be ready to face new challenges, DGP’s New Year message to cops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This year is the year of political, social activities. Be ready to face new challenges, I am sure all of you will keep your business information up to date and maintain your work efficiency. There is no work like serving people by keeping crime in control. This is what state director general of police Sudhir Kumar Saxena said in his New Year message to police personnel here on Sunday. The DGP asked police personnel to spare time for family and remain healthy.

The DGP gave a throwback of the events took place in 2022. “The past year 2022 started for all of us in the midst of third wave of Covid pandemic, in which you set up an example of hard work and dedication,” he said. He said police personnel had performed their duties from vaccine to vaccination, which was beyond the limits of their duty. “We all have been dealing with the challenges of law and order throughout the year. With your hard work and dedication, the Panchayat and urban body elections were conducted smoothly in the state.

Your lively contact and dialogue with general public made the structure effective and saved disagreements from becoming disputes,” he said. Speaking further, he said, “If technology brings convenience in our work, it also creates new challenges. You are dealing with cyber crimes. Constantly working towards gaining efficiency in the area will help to achieve more success,” he added.

