Look, what experts foresee about travel trends in 2021

Revenge Travel on Bucket List: Revenge is a dish best served cold and after having been left out in the cold for almost one full year - expect travellers hit the road with a vengeance. Travel is on top of mind as people look at making a fresh start. Searches on our platform related to travel destinations and activities reaffirm that travel may have slowed down but travel planning has been on in full swing for travel dates as far out as fall of next year. People are going to spend time and effort planning their excursions for future travel in 2021 relying on platforms that provide treasure trove of information and booking choices.



Rise of Slow, Immersive Travel: The one thing that this year has taught us is to slow down and somewhat appreciate an unhurried life. So be it a work-ation, staycation or a weekend getaway, travellers are gravitating towards fuller and richer immersive travel experiences that allow them to connect, explore and unwind. More and more people will prefer travel that balances their itinerary with a languid pace affording them the time to explore more while eliminating the stress of rushing around many places to tick the boxes.



More takers for premium stays & non-hotels: Safety and hygiene have emerged as the new comfort and luxury in travel. The traditional in-stay checklist has now made way for questions like - does the stay ensure adequate social distancing, is there a private kitchen, can I have an extra room for help or support staff and so on. Post-COVID, travellers are looking for more control over their stay - leading many to opt for higher category hotels, premium homestays, independent villas and non-hotels that promise comfort of a vacation while meeting additional requirements. So, if in 2019, one in every two Indian traveller was thinking of booking an alternative accommodation property (results from the survey conducted by MakeMyTrip's Consumer Insights team in October 2019), come 2021 more Indians than ever will be booking villas, homestays, vacation rentals and non-hotels for their travel.

