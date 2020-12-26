Airport Diaries: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani jet off to celebrate New Year 2021

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan's upcoming comedy drama, “Laal Singh Chaddha” along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles.

The film is an official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

Other celebs who were spotting leaving town were rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

The duo was seen twinning in white as they left for an unknown destination.