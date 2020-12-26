Airport Diaries: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani jet off to celebrate New Year 2021

Amid the new strain of coronavirus, and film productions come to a halt, Bollywood stars are making most of their spare schedule to share quality time with family and friends.
Recently, actor Aamir Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport as he departed out of town, possibly for a New Year vacation with wife Kiran Rao, son Azad and daughter Ira Khan.
Tagging along were his nephew and former actor Imran Khan, accompanying his daughter Imara.
Aamir Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan's upcoming comedy drama, “Laal Singh Chaddha” along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles.
The film is an official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.
Other celebs who were spotting leaving town were rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.
The duo was seen twinning in white as they left for an unknown destination.
The couple had recently returned from their exotic Maldives vacay.
Speaking about his upcoming work, Tiger will next be seen in "Ganapath", in a tough and rugged avatar. The action film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.
Shooting for the project will begin in 2021. The film is planned as the first film of a franchise.
He will also be seen in the second installment of "Heropanti".
