Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Cyber Crooks Dupe 35 Bhopalites On Pretext Of Adding Name In Voters’ List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the Lok Sabha election dates were announced a month ago, cyber crooks saw it as an opportunity to dupe people in the name of adding their names to the voters’ list. Officials at the Bhopal cybercrime cell said the cyber crooks played clever on 35 individuals within a month, swindling as much as Rs 3.5 lakh from them. Senior cybercrime officials, while disclosing the data, told Free Press that among the 35 duped individuals, almost 21 are the ones who just breached the 18-year age limit.

As they recently celebrated their 18th birthday, their names had not been included in the voters’ list instantly. Crooks, based on the data leaked from multiple sources, called up such youngsters, offering to add their names in the voters’ list in a hassle-free manner, demanding Rs 2,000 or higher amounts. The crooks also promised to share the snap of the updated voters’ list after the target’s name was added to it.

When the crooks broke all contacts with the target person after receiving money, they realised it was a trap, and approached the cyber wing to lodge a complaint. Apart from the youngsters were some such complainants too, who reside in remote areas of Bhopal and lack voter awareness, owing to which they fell into the trap laid by the crooks.

Fraud calls emerging from Jharkhand: Sources

According to sources at the district cybercrime cell, such fraud calls are being made from such districts of Jharkhand, which had not been involved in fraudulent activities earlier. They said some such districts included names like Palamu and Dumka.

Teams will be sent to Jharkhand after polls: ACP (Cyber crime)

Assistant commissioner of police (Cyber crime), Sujeet Tiwari cited the dearth of personnel at the city cyber cell. He added that as he and all the other personnel are engaged in election duties, the teams shall be sent to Jharkhand after the completion of the election.