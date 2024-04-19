Bhopal: Partially-Removed Dividers On BRTS Corridor Prove Dangerous

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even three months after the initiative was taken to remove the BRTS corridor, the work remains unfinished in Bairagarh (Sant Hirdaram Nagar) of the city, where dividers have been partially removed. This has led to fatal accidents on the Bairagarh main road. A total of 37 accidents have taken place on the road, predominantly during the dark hours, in the past one month. After the BRTS corridor was removed from the road, it provided ample room for the commuters. However, as the commuters rush vehicles through the stretch, where the BRTS corridor used to exist, they meet an unpredictable divider, causing them to lose control of their vehicles. Three months ago, Chief minister Mohan Yadav issued orders to lift the BRTS corridors from all localities. The work, which began at a swift pace, is going on at a snail’s pace in Bairagarh. Though two-wheelers are more prone to accidents on this stretch, four-wheelers also suffer due to the presence of partially-removed dividers that crop up on the road unpredictably. Mohan Tejwani, a shop owner in the area, told Free Press that many four-wheelers ram into the divider and get stuck. The cars with a low safety rating often end up with bumps and pose major threats to the ones sitting inside it too. To add to the woes is the fact that on some parts of the road, the signals and the poles had also been laid, which were supposed to be removed. This work too, has been delayed and is acting as a major obstruction on the road during the commute.