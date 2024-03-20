Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress Not Well Placed For Polls,' Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has targeted the Congress party over the upcoming Lok Sabha elections stating the opposition party is not in good condition and the names of their candidates are yet to be announced.

CM Yadav also said that he would participate in the nomination rally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Sidhi Lok Sabha constituency, Rajesh Mishra on Wednesday. .

"The dates for Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 16 and I am happy that our party has announced the most of the candidates, including from Madhya Pradesh. We want all parties to be healthy in a democracy but unfortunately, Congress is not in good condition. As per my knowledge, the names of 18 candidates are yet to be made by them. The atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh is one in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," CM Yadav told ANI.

He further said, "Our candidates are filing forms from today. I am going to get the form of Sidhi candidate filled. Senior minister Prahlad Patel is also going with me. We are hoping that in democracy, if the candidates come into the fray quickly, the elections will be in his favour. Congress' problems are so many that they are not being solved." Notably, the BJP has announced all the 29 candidates for the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress party has announced only 10 candidates till now.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.

The filing of paper for the first phase is starting from Wednesday and March 27 will be the last date to file the nomination. There are six Lok Sabha constituencies which go to poll in the first phase namely, Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara. (ANI)