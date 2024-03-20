Bhopal: BMC Re-Introduces Tahbazari, Street Vendors To Be Charged For Business

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Encroachment by street vendors on footpath and roadside continues to be a challenge for Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) who keep returning to the place after repeated removal.

One can see such encroachments in Jawahar Chowk, 1100 Quarter (Hanuman Mandir), Nehru Nagar, Mantralaya, Hoshangabad Road specially cycle track.

Now, BMC is coming up with plan to impose charges on street vendors (tahbazari) and permit them to run their business. A sum of Rs 20 to Rs 30 will be charged per day from them.

Scheme envisages identification of vending areas by BMC. Vending sites will be located as to give least space on the footpath for movement of pedestrians. Vendors will not be allowed to sell wares if there is no space for pedestrian.

BMC had abolished tahbazari in October 2022. This time, BMC has introduced bar code for direct transfer of tax to BMC account.

Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member Manoj Rathore said, “Bar code will be introduced phase-wise. It will benefit BMC as it will get revenue while vendors will get space to run their business.”

BMC to focus on sanitation in market, roads

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration will focus on central and side verges on prominent roads and markets to address poor sanitation.

Officials have been asked to speed up spot fines to nail the people responsible for violating sanitation norms specially on the central and side verge of roads and in markets.

Narain, after taking over charge as BMC commissioner, inspected Link Road no-1, Link Road no-2 and Link Road no-3, Hoshangabad Road, IIFM, market like Bittan Market, Vaishali Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Bus stop no-5 and 6 and 10 number market etc .

BMC commissioner took the stock of sanitation on central as well as side verge. He instructed sanitation workers for proper disposal of garbage and plastic. Officials have also been instructed to level the ground on the side verge by JCB machine.