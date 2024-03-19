 Bhopal Power Cut March 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Devki Nagar, Panna Nagar, Fiza Colony & More; Check Full Schedule Below
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in various areas of Bhopal will experience scheduled power cuts on March 20. Here's the breakdown of the timings and duration for different areas:

Devki Nagar, Panna Nagar, Fiza Colony, BD Colony, Silver State, Pride City, Spring Valley, and surrounding areas: Power will be cut from 10 AM to 4 PM (6 hours).

Godramau Village, Danish Hills, Kanha Kuja, Arshivad Colony, Fine Campus, and surrounding areas: Power supply will be interrupted from 10 AM to 2 PM (4 hours).

Bharat Bhavan, UNICEF, Rajiv Gandhi, Ambedkar Hostel, and surrounding areas: Residents can expect power cuts between 11 AM and 3 PM (4 hours).

New Amaltas Colony, Naharwali Gali, New Friends Society, and surrounding areas: Power will be unavailable from 10 AM to 6 PM (8 hours).

Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly to minimise inconvenience during the specified hours of power outage.

