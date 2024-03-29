 Lok Sabha 2024: Narmadapuram Collector Sonia Meena Leaves Her Seat To Receive BJP Candidate's Nomination, Sparks Controversy
Lok Sabha 2024: Narmadapuram Collector Sonia Meena Leaves Her Seat To Receive BJP Candidate's Nomination, Sparks Controversy

On Thursday, BJP candidate Darshan Singh Chaudhary had submitted the nomination form of Muhurta.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A viral picture showing Narmadapuram collector giving 'special' treatment to a BJP candidate who had reached office to file nomination on Thursday, has sparked a controversy.

According to information, Returning officer (RO) and Collector Sonia Meena stood up from his seat to receive nomination papers by BJP candidate Darshan Singh Chaudhary, apparently, at 'shubh muhurat' (auspicious time)

article-image

One of the photos released by the Public Relation (PR) department has gone viral in which Collector Sonia Meena can be seen standing from her chair while taking nominations.

However, later the photo was deleted from the group of PR department.

article-image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are set to held from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024. The elections will take place in seven phases, with results expected to be announced on June 4, 2024.

Over 16k Congress Members Defect to BJP

On March 22, Narottam Mishra, the chairman of BJP's New Joining Committee and former minister, revealed that more than 16,000 individuals have shifted allegiance from the Congress and other political parties to the BJP. Mishra emphasized the notable transformation in Madhya Pradesh's political scenario, noting a daily migration of over 200 leaders from the Congress party.

