Bhopal Metro Rail: Habibganj Nakka-RRL Traffic Diversion Extended For A Month

PRAVEENBAJPAI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Habibganj Naka to RRL Tiraha traffic diversion has been extended for a month. The traffic diversion will continue to remain in place till April 28 due to Girder launching (ROV) work under Bhopal Metro Rail Project.

Earlier, traffic was diverted till March 28. The vehicular movement from Habibganj Naka to RRL Tiraha will remain suspended till April 28.

• Vehicles heading from ISBT towards Hoshangabad Road will be able to go towards Hoshangabad Road via ISBT, Sanchi Booth Centre, Kasturba Hospital, DRM Office, Shakti Nagar Square, BSNL Tiraha, RRL Tiraha.

• Vehicles going towards ISBT from Hoshangabad Road will be able to go towards ISBT via RRL Tiraha, BSNL Tiraha, Shakti Nagar Square, DRM Office, Kasturba Hospital, Sanchi Booth Centre.

13 govt health institutions get Kayakalp award

Thirteen government health institutions of the district have received the Kayakalp Award 2023-2024 by the Government of India for quality health services.

These institutions have been selected to ensure cleanliness, infection control and continuous adherence to protocol.

These health institutions are JP District Hospital, Civil Hospitals—Bairagarh, Katju and Berasia; Community Health Centers—Gandhi Nagar, Kolar; Primary Health Centers—Phanda, Tumda, Gunga, Ratibad, Misrod, Runaha, Dhamarra.

Under the award, district hospitals will receive Rs 3 lakh, civil hospitals will receive Rs 1 lakh and primary health centres will receive Rs 50,000.

Chief medical and health officer, Bhopal, Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “under the Kayakalp Abhiyan, a joint team of the Central and state governments evaluated the eight points determined by the Government of India. The team conducted a thorough evaluation of the thematic area keeping in mind assessment, upkeep, cleanliness, safety, hygiene, biomedical waste management, support services, eco-friendly services, etc.”