Bhopal: Husband, In-Laws Of Woman Who Hanged Herself With Daughters Held | Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gunga police on Wednesday laid their hands on the husband and in-laws of the woman who hanged herself along with three daughters on Tuesday night, superintendent of police (SP) of Bhopal Rural, Pramod Kumar Sinha said.

The police added the mother-in-law has also been booked, but not been arrested as her role in abetting the woman’s suicide is under probe.

The woman identified as Sangeeta Yadav, 28, a native of Rodiya village, got married to Ranjeet Yadav five years ago. The couple had three girl children, while Ranjeet and his parents wanted a boy. They used to harass Sangeeta on a daily basis and even used to taunt her by telling her to die as she could not bear a baby boy.

Irked due to the frequent torment, Sangeeta along with her daughters Aaradhya, 5, Manya, 3, and Kirti, 1, took the extreme step. She and Aaradhya, as well as Kirti had died, while Manya survived. Manya was referred to Hamidia hospital for treatment.

The police said the accused, Ranjeet, as well as his father and brother have been booked under Section 304(B) and 498(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Former fiancé booked for sending woman’s obscene videos to her kin

A man has been booked for allegedly sending a 24-year-old woman’s obscene video to her kin on social media platforms.

The Arera Hills police said the complainant woman was about to marry Uzaib Sheikh, 27, after her parents had fixed her wedding two years ago. During this, Sheikh had established physical relations with her and also recorded videos of the act. Later, when the woman learnt Sheikh was involved with other women too, she parted ways with him.

Recently, Sheikh sent the videos to the woman’s family members, after which she approached the police on Thursday. The police have booked Sheikh under the IT act and have launched a search to nab him.