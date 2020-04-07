Lockdown period may be extended in Bhopal and Indore, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has indicated that the lockdown period in Bhopal and Indore may be extended.

Protecting people’s life is more important than anything else, because economy can be taken care of later, he said, adding that, people can overcome the problems arising out of COVID-19.

Once a life is gone it cannot be brought back, he said, adding that, if necessary, lockdown period would be extended.

Chouhan said that a decision would be taken according to the situation, and that the wheat purchase going to start from April 15 will not be held in Bhopal and Indore.

The number of people afflicted with covid-19 has crossed 150 in Indore, and in Bhopal, it has reached 75.

The Centre is also planning to lift lockdown in those cities where the number of patients is not very high.

Lockdown has hit business worth crores of rupees in Bhopal and Indore.

The government offices, educational institutions and many industrial houses are closed.

On March 22 when the first patient of COVID-19 was found in Bhopal, the entire city was locked down.

Most of the patients in the state are in Bhopal and Indore, but in other towns, the number of such patients is less, and most of them are getting cured.