Bhopal exempts of community spread of Coronavirus, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while in discussion with AIIMS director about the condition of Corona virus and medical arrangements, informed that no situation of community spread prevails in Bhopal and the patients are in good condition.

The Director of AIIMS Bhopal, Head of Medicine Department and State Technical Advisor of Covid-19, Prof Sarman Singh told the CM that the condition of all the patients of Bhopal is stable and good.

Chairman of AIIMS Medical Department Rajneesh Joshi and State Technical Advisor Covid-19 Lokendra Dave updated the CM regarding the treatment arrangements.

Prof Sarman told the CM that Chirayu, Hamidia, JK, AIIMS and JP hospitals are being pooled region-wise in Bhopal with a view to fight Corona.

If necessary, the patients of the hospitals of the area surrounding these hospitals will be able to get the same medical facility.

The CM instructed the medical team to keep track of all the samples of corona being taken. Special care should be taken of all the patients admitted to AIIMS (including a policeman), leading them to speedy recovery.

We have to take full care of our Corona warriors engaged day and night in saving the lives of others. We have to defeat Corona at all costs, said the CM.

The CM said that people kept in quarantine should try to increase their immunity. Joshi told the CM that medicines like paracetamol, citrizine, vitamin C tablets, hydroxy chloroquine, etc. can be taken on the advice of a doctor if there is mild fever or even during initial symptoms.