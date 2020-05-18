Lockdown norms compromised in Bhopal; BCLL drivers, staff stage protest seek salary

Overlooking lockdown guidelines, drivers and staff of the buses owned by Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) stage a protest seeking salaries on Monday. Not being given salaries for over ‘two months’, the BCLL staffers held a protest at Baiaragarh depot.

The driver and staffers shunned their work and gathered at the BCLL depot seeking disbursement of their salaries.

The staffers are working even during the lockdown to ensure the migrant labourers and stranded students are ferried to their respective stoppages to get buses or trains to leave for their native state.

These buses are even deployed to send the persons to quarantine centres as well as engaged in other transportation work.

The staffers decried that they were not given salary for over two months now and they are facing a lot of hardships during the lockdown enforced due to corona spread.

However, BCLL on the other hand claimed that they were given March salary and are holding meetings to ensure that the staff get their April salary as well.

It was only after the authorities assured that they would be paid their salaries at the earliest that they resumed their work.

BCLL official Sanjay Soni said that the buses are being run but not for income purpose. We are undergoing revenue loss and that is why salary disbursement got delayed this month, he added.

The officials in BCLL have held a meet on the issue and we will soon release their salaries, the official assured.