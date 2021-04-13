Lockdown is total! But Bhopalis worry about Navratri, Ramzan

All the markets in the state capital wore a desolate look
BHOPAL: It was a total lockdown, with business establishments closed, except for essential services. Milk booths were opened in the morning hours for just two hours. Petrol pumps were open during the lockdown. However, people faced problems as curfew had been imposed all of a sudden on Monday evening and people had got only just two hours for buying essential and festival items for Navratri and Ramzan—both of which fall within this period.
This is the reason that the traders have planned to talk to the administration so that shops selling essential items could be opened at least for a couple of hours in the morning on the pattern of milk booths.
All the markets in the state capital wore a desolate look on Tuesday. Hamidia Road and Kolar Road—which happen to be the busiest roads in the city—were deserted. Many roads were barricaded by the police to check public movement.
On the first day of Navratri, people preferred to offer obeisance at their homes instead of visiting temples as all religious places were closed during the total lockdown.
Medical stores were open, but police only allowed only those who had valid doctor’s prescriptions to make purchases. Police teams were pressed into service to keep a close vigil on public movement.
Public transport and passenger buses were off the roads. Many buses were parked at the Nadra bus stand and other bus stands as their operation has been suspended during the lockdown. Transportation to and from the airport and railway stations was, however, allowed.
‘Plea to open for a couple of hours’
"We’ll speak to the administration so that shops selling essential items can be opened for at least two hours in the morning as it is festival time. Milk booths are being allowed to open and, in the same pattern, shops of essential items should also be allowed to open as the curfew—or total lockdown—was imposed all of a sudden, leaving the people high and dry.. They’re facing problems as fas as ‘falahari’ and other items are concerned, which are needed during Navratri and Ramzan," Anupam Agrawal, general secretary, Thok Vypar Mandal, said.
‘Petrol pumps are open in all areas’
"Petrol pumps are open in all the areas even during the lockdown. The petrol pumps had earlier been closed, but, now, after curfew has been imposed, all petrol pumps are open," remarked Ajay Singh, president, Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association
