Lockdown is total! But Bhopalis worry about Navratri, Ramzan

All the markets in the state capital wore a desolate look

Medical stores were open

Public transport and passenger buses were off the roads

All petrol pumps were open

BHOPAL: It was a total lockdown, with business establishments closed, except for essential services. Milk booths were opened in the morning hours for just two hours. Petrol pumps were open during the lockdown. However, people faced problems as curfew had been imposed all of a sudden on Monday evening and people had got only just two hours for buying essential and festival items for Navratri and Ramzan—both of which fall within this period.

This is the reason that the traders have planned to talk to the administration so that shops selling essential items could be opened at least for a couple of hours in the morning on the pattern of milk booths.

All the markets in the state capital wore a desolate look on Tuesday. Hamidia Road and Kolar Road—which happen to be the busiest roads in the city—were deserted. Many roads were barricaded by the police to check public movement.

On the first day of Navratri, people preferred to offer obeisance at their homes instead of visiting temples as all religious places were closed during the total lockdown.