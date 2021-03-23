LOCKDOWN FLASHBACK: Tourism and hospitality still at risk, other sectors on road to recovery

BHOPAL: Some of the high Non Performing Assets (NPA) identified by the banks include the tourism and hospitality sector at the top. While other sectors are on a recovery path, chances of revival of the tourism sector fades again with the second wave of corona in the country.

A survey conducted by FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) in association with the Indian Banks’ Association found that NPA is expected to rise substantially in the tourism and hospitality sector. Other sectors like MSME (Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises) are also at risk but are likely to recover.

Considering government policies and vaccination drive the second wave of covid pandemic is expected to make less impact as special relaxations have been given to the industries. However, tourism and hospitality remains the biggest casualty.

Some of the high NPA risk sectors identified by majority of respondent bankers in survey include tourism and hospitality, MSME, Aviation and Restaurants. Another high NPA risk sector reported in the survey is the MSME sector; with 84% respondents (banks) expected an increase in NPAs in this sector. Almost 89% respondents also expect restaurants to see an increase in NPAs, though only 26% expect NPAs to increase substantially in this segment.

The overall NPA levels for the second half of 2020 had seen an improvement. Bank wise analysis reveals that major improvement in NPAs has come from the Public Sector Banks. About 78% of participating PSBs have cited a reduction in NPA levels. This can be attributed to an improvement in asset quality, especially with improved recoveries and higher write-offs by several banks.