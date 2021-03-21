Corona tally in Madhya Pradesh: 2,069 versus 2,090: Bhopal and Indore now running neck and neck

BHOPAL: Bhopal and Indore were neck and neck on Sunday as far as the number of active corona cases is concerned. Bhopal reported 2,069 active cases, while Indore reported 2,090 active cases, even as the number of corona cases continued to maintain an upswing trend in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,322 fresh corona cases, pushing up the infection tally to 275,727 and toll to 3,906. The corona-positive rate is 5.7 per cent, with 22,980 samples being sent for testing. A total of 192 samples were rejected for tests. The number of active cases in the state has gone up to 8,000.

Indore reported 326 corona cases and its tally rose to 64,153 with the toll at 944, while Bhopal reported 349 corona cases and its tally rose to 47,350 with the toll at 625. Jabalpur reported 108 corona cases with a total of 552 active cases, while Gwalior reported 41 corona cases with 261 active cases.

Sagar reported 34 cases with 156 active cases, while Khargone reported 35 cases with 146 active cases. Ujjain reported 28 cases with 297 active cases. Betul reported 42 cases with 215 active cases, while Chhindwara reported 27 cases with 207 active cases. Khandwa reported 20 corona cases . Burhanpur recorded 21 cases with 129 active cases.

Various districts — Rajgarh (87), Barwani (86), Mandsaur (81), Shajapur (77), Neemuch (75) and Raisen (71) — also reported a high number of active cases. Agar-Malwa, Ashok Nagar, Tikamgarh, Bhind, Singrauli and Anuppur did not report any corona cases. Chhatarpur and Morena reported one corona case each. Umaria, Mandla and Guna reported two corona cases each. Narsingpur reported 15 corona cases.