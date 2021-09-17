Liver transplant in Bhopal: Surgery continues whole night, patient under doctors’ observation

BHOPAL: Liver has been successfully transplanted in to a 35-year-old man in Bansal Hospital. Operation continued throughout night on Thursday and till wee hours of Friday. The doctors’ team came out from operation theatre at 6.30 am. The recipient will be in observation for at least 15 days. Liver was transported through 200-kilometre long green corridor on Thursday from Indore to Bhopal.

Bansal Hospital manager Sharoz Siddiqui said a doctors’ team will keep a watch on patient and maintain minute-to-minute record. The man suffered from liver cirrhosis.

Indore resident Dr Sangita Patil had died following a road accident. She was referred to Choithram Hospital, Indore. Indore Organ Donation Society swung into action and facilitated entire process. Kidney was transplanted into a patient in Choithram Hospital while other kidney was transplanted on to a patient in CHL Hospital. Liver was donated to Bansal Hosptial, Bhopal.

Bhopal Organ Donation Society member Sunil Rai said, “We facilitated transportation of liver from Indore to Bhopal. Liver has been transplanted and now patient is under observation of doctors in Bansal Hospital. We have done our job.”

According to doctors, liver transplantation involves surgically replacing a failing or diseased liver with one that is normal and healthy. At this time, transplantation is the only cure for liver insufficiency or liver failure because no device or machine reliably performs all functions of liver. Transplantation is done in two conditions - acute liver failure and cirrhosis.

Acute liver failure occurs when a previously healthy liver suffers massive injury. These patients are listed at highest priority, placing them at the top of local, regional and national waiting lists for a donor liver. Similarly, once a person has cirrhosis, he or she may begin to show signs of inadequate liver function and liver transplantation represents the only permanent cure.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 05:58 PM IST