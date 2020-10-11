Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on October 12

The districts neighbouring state capital witnessed a major surge in corona cases on Sunday with Sehore recording 45 positives, Sagar 37 and Raisen 25. The state corona positivity rate climbed to 5.9 on Sunday from 5.5 reported a day previous.

Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 tally rose to 1,46,820 on Sunday as 1575 more people tested positive for the infection.

Twenty-five more fatalities due to coronavirus took the death toll to 2624 in the state. During the day 26442 samples were tested across the state. There are 15177 active cases in the state, while 12909 people have recovered from the infection.

Indore accounts for 29067 positive cases and 635 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 19828 cases and toll to 426 deaths. Ujjain reports 3160 positive cases with 97 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 758 while Neemuch has 2133 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1651 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 3578. Jabalpur recorded 11321 cases. Morena recorded 2679 cases while Mandsaur has 1641 cases and Dhar has recorded 2478 cases. Dewas has reported 1698 Cases. Sagar recorded 2833 cases. Tikamgarh has 884 cases and Raisen has recorded 1510 cases while Bhind has till date accounted for 1006 cases. Sheopur has 936 cases and Rewa has 1996 cases while Rajgarh has 1474 and Barwani recorded 1960 cases. Chhindwara has 1701 and Vidisha has 1855 cases. Shajapur has 1034 cases while Damoh has 1889 cases. Datia has 1301 cases while Satna has 1767 cases and Jhabua has 1578 cases. Panna has 753 cases and Balaghat has 1491 cases while Sehore has 1807 cases.

Hoshangabad has 2135 cases and Narsingpur has 2795 cases while Betul has 2127 cases and Shivpuri has 2479 cases. Ratlam recorded 2192 cases. Chhattarpur has 1359 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 530 and Agar-Malwa has reported 419 cases. Sidhi has reported 1064 cases and Singrauli has 1077 cases while Shahdol has 2175 cases. Guna has 833 cases while Anuppur has 1316 cases and Alirajpur has 1021 cases.