Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 1

Morena reported 27 more positive cases with one more death. Toll went to four and tally went to 436 on Tuesday. A business man had tested positive last night. He was referred to Gwalior where he died while undergoing treatment.

The state's tally on Tuesday evening stood at 13640 positive cases and 572 deaths. Indore accounts for 4664 positive cases and 222 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2935 cases and 97 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 859 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 398 while Neemuch has 443 positives. Khandwa accounts for 315 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 289. Jabalpur recorded 401. Dhar has reported 179 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 368 cases..

Mandsaur recorded 115. Dewas has reported 220 cases. Sagar recorded 365. Raisen has recorded 110 and Bhind has till date account for 223 cases. Sheopur has 76 while Rajgarh has 94 and Barwani recorded 114 cases. Chhindwara has 59 and Vididha has 45 while Ashok Nagar reported 44. Rewa has 58 and Hoshangabad has 41. Betul has 57. Ratlam recorded 157. Chhattarpur has 56 and Shajapur has 62 cases.