Latest Coronavirus news from MP districts in July 17

Corona cases crossed 20,000-mark on Thursday as state's tally stood at 20,513 positive cases and 689 deaths. Health department said that 12,599 samples were tested during the day and 870 of them returned positive. Besides, seven deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

Indore accounts for 5,632 positive cases and 280 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 3,985 cases and 127 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 927 positive cases. Burhanpur has 435 cases, Neemuch 512, Khandwa 473, Khargone 435, Jabalpur 693, Dhar 236,

Morena has reported 1,187 cases, Mandsaur 247, Dewas 300, Sagar 480, Raisen 131, Bhind 385, Sheopur 131, Rajgarh 153, Barwani 222, Chhindwara 84, Rewa 113, Vidisha 120, Shajapur 201, Damoh 70 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 71 case and Datia 112 cases. Jhabua, Satna and Panna have 60 cases each while Sehore has 72 cases. Hoshangabad has 68, Betul 137, Shivpuri 193, Ratlam 248, Chhattarpur 87, Balaghat 57, Tikamgarh 178, Narsingpur and Katni 43 each, Sidhi 44, Dindori 31, Guna 48, Singrauli 39, Shahdol 46 and Agar-Malwa 42 cases. Alirajpur and Anuppur have 33 positive cases each. Umaria has 30 cases and Niwari has 22, Seoni 22 and Mandla 10 cases.