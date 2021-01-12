Land mafia Suneel Yadav’s properties worth over Rs 1.5 cr bulldozed in Bhopal

Bhopal: Amidst police security, a team of district administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation razed illegal structures raised by land mafia, Suneel Yadav in Kolar on Tuesday. The teams bulldozed dhaba, shops and workshop spread in an area of one acre.

The land mafia Yadav is facing 13 criminal charges in different police stations of Bhopal.

The teams in the morning reached the area of Mansarovar Dental College in Kolar and began razing the structures. In the anti-encroachment drive the administration razed all the structures built illegally on the land. The total value of the razed properties is estimated to be around Rs 1.5 crore.

The ten member team of the civic body later seized the building materials used in the illegal construction.

In another drive the administration took action against two land mafia Gajju aka Gajraj Namdev, 20 and Firoz Khan aka Lala, 49 in Habibganj area. Gajraj had built a shade spread in an area of 2400 square feet near PC Nagar in Habibganj area. Khan had built an illegal shade in an area of 1500 square feet near PC Nagar Gadda.

The duo is also involved in criminal activities including gambling, liquor supply and others. They have been booked for these crimes in different police stations of Bhopal.