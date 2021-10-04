Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress and farmer outfits in Madhya Pradesh take to streets protesting killing of farmers

BHOPAL: Killings of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh and detention of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi by the police sparked outrage in Madhya Pradesh as well. Some farmer organizations also protested against killing of farmers, said police officials.

In separate protests, members of the Youth Congress burnt effigy of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Spokesperson of Youth Congress, Vivek Tripathi said that members of Youth Congress had burnt effigies of UP CM across the state against killing of farmers and arrest of their leader Priyanka Gandhi.

In another protest, Congress MLA Arif Masood took out a protest rally from Neelam Park and marched towards Governor House to submit a memorandum, however he was stopped near the park only. “BJP governments everywhere try to suppress the voice of common people. Farmers have been protesting peacefully for so long but the government is provoking them. Moreover they are not allowing any leaders to sympathise and meet farmer’s families,” said Masood. Congress leader Govind Goyal along with his supporters also staged a protest.

Congress MLA Arif Masood took out a protest rally from Neelam Park in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Protests all across state: Farmer organizations across the state also staged protests against brutal killings of farmers. Protests were organised in Gwalior, Morena, Satna, Jabalpur, Sehore, Indore and some other places. Farmers protested under several banners including Kisan Jagruti Sanghthan and Sanyukta Kisan Morcha.

“Farmers irrespective of banners protested across the state and submitted memorandums to collectors demanding action in Lakhimpur farmers killing,” said Rajendra Kumar of Kisan Jagruti Sanghthan.

Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Sharma ‘Kakkaji’ also addressed the media and said that farmers have been protesting peacefully for the past one year but the government is provoking and killing innocent farmers.

