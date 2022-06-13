e-Paper Get App

Khelo India Youth Games: MP wins overall champion trophy in Mallakhamb

Team gets 12 medals including 5 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze medals in Mallakhamb

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
Player of Madhya Pradesh have bagged the overall trophy by winning 12 medals including 5 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals in Mallakhamb. | FP

Mallakhamb has also been subsumed along with indigenous sports in Khelo India Youth Games this year. The girls and boys team won gold and silver medals respectively.

Pankaj Gargama of the state secured 3 gold medals. He won 1 gold each in Hanging, Rope Mallakhamb and one gold medal in overall. Siddhi Gupta and Pranav Kori won gold and silver medal in Pole Mallakhamb while Inderjit Nagar won one silver each in Rope and Hanging Mallakhamb and bronze medal in all-round. Harshita Kanadkar won gold medal in Pole Mallakhamb and bronze medal in Rope Mallakhamb respectively.

Sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia felicitated all the players for becoming the overall champion. She said that “In Khelo India Youth Games, our players have made the state proud by winning 12 medals in indigenous sports”.

She expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for declaring the traditional game Malkhambh as the state game in the year 2005.

“At presents 11 feeder centres are being run in the state. In Khelo India our players triumphed over the Maharashtra team which is well known for Malakhambh,” Scindia added.

article-image

