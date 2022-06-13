Bhopal: BHEL Taekwondo team bags 6 gold in Indo-Bangladesh International event

e-Paper Get App

A team of 30 members including coach, manager had gone to Kolkata for the tournament which was held in the first week of June.

BHEL Taekwondo team won 6 gold, 3 silver and four bronze in the Indo-Bangladesh International Championship | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): BHEL Taekwondo team won 6 gold, 3 silver and four bronze in the Indo-Bangladesh International Championship held at Sealdah, Kolkata (West Bengal). A team of 30 members including coach, manager had gone to Kolkata for the tournament which was held in the first week of June.  

BHEL sports authority congratulated players on their returns with medals. Players were given a rousing welcome at Bhopal Railway station.

BHEL Taekwondo team won 6 gold, 3 silver and four bronze in the Indo-Bangladesh International Championship | FP

Coach Master Laxman Gurang said, “Our players performed exceptionally well despite humid weather with scorching heat. It was sweltering. It was difficult for players to perform under adverse situations but they performed and definitely they deserve appreciation. Credit goes to the hard work of players.”

article-image

