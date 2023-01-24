Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh: Infrastructure development at Tatya Tope Stadium costs Rs 10 crore

TT Nagar Stadium | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From installing new floodlights and warmup track to revamping the stadium facilities, the Madhya Pradesh government is going to great lengths to make Khelo India Youth Games 2022, the multi-disciplinary sporting event a memorable one. Approximately, Rs 10 crore have been allotted for infrastructural development at Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal.

The stadium will be one of the major venues for KIYG where opening event will also be organised. Sporting events like athletics, wrestling will also be held. Floodlights have been installed at the stadium. A warm-up track has also been set up.

From street walls to digital screens in Bhopal, everything is coloured in the shades of the KIYG 2022.

Multipurpose halls have been renovated in the stadium. The area that was previously allotted for badminton will now be used as a new boxing hall. The Department of Sports and Youth Welfare also gave 1.9 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD) to revamp the Prakash Taran Pushkar swimming pool, as the swimming competitions will be held there.

Bhopal will host nine disciplines of KIYG; opening and closing will also be conducted here. Therefore, the city has turned into a sports city, as everything here showcases the excitement of KIYG. From street walls to digital screens in Bhopal, everything is coloured in the shades of KIYG 2022. Even the water towers have been painted with the logo of the upcoming event.

