Khelo India Youth Games 2022: High hopes from Shooting and Water Sports in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With only four days till the Khelo India Youth Games 2022, all eyes are on Madhya Pradesh, the host. Madhya Pradesh finished eighth in the most recent Khelo India Games with 12 gold, 11 silver, and 15 bronze medals for a total of 38 medals.

Madhya Pradesh is competing in all 27 sports this year, and the 470th member team for all sports includes 146 athletes from the academy. There are high hopes from shooting and water sports since Bhopal is best known for shooting and water sports.

Players in these sports are consistently bringing laurels to the country and the state by their excellent performance. Aside from boxing, fencing, and judo offer better opportunities.

There are currently 11 functioning sports academies that provide International- level training facilities, infrastructure, sports resources, and medical professionals in the fields of psychology, physiotherapy, dietitians, nutritionists and sports science.

