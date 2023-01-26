Bhopal: Kamal Nath flags off 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra' | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath flagged off its political programme ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra’ from Mugaliya Chhap village of Bhopal, here on Thursday. Before starting the programme, he offered pooja at Hanuman temple situated in the village.

Congress party has launched a mass dialogue programme across the country -Hath Se Hath Jodo’ drive- from Republic Day and will conclude on March 26.

While addressing the people, he stated that the yatra is prepared to protest the government’s mismanagements faced by the people of our country. He added that the yatra in the state is part of the campaign at national level.

A sequel to Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra is a sequel to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but there is a fundamental difference between the two. While Bharat Jodo Yatra was purely an ideological non-political journey, the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra is a pure political programme.

Nath informed that the campaign will be headed by the block Congress committees. Under this campaign, the Congress leaders will reach villages, gram panchayats and polling booths of the state.

The leaders will share Rahul Gandhi’s message and the charge sheet of Modi government’s failures to every household.

'Economic inequality has increased manifold'

Stressing on the need for Hath Se Hath Jodo Campaign, Kamal Nath said, “Rising inflation in the country is causing serious problems to the people of the country. The LPG cylinder which was of Rs 410 in the year 2014 has now reached Rs 1050. Richest one per cent in India own More than 40% of the nation’s wealth, according to the Oxfam Report.”

He alleged that in the country economic inequality has increased manifold.

“Farmer income has dropped and now their average income has reached Rs 27 per day, which is less than the MGNREGA. In past eight years because of irrelevant economic policies and unemployment, suicidal rates have increased. In the year 2021, as many as 23,197 people had committed suicide”, he added.

Talking about India’s foreign policy, he further alleged that China in its policy is encroaching Indian land, but the Government of India is busy in trade with the country. This is also harming the MSME sector, because China is supplying its product at cheaper rates.

“Communal disharmony is increasing in the country. All people should come and join hands with the Congress for the betterment of the country”, he said.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Seers at Magh Mela announce support for Dhirendra Shastri

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)