Union Budget 2026: AYUSH, Ayurveda Get Major Push To Go Global | IANS (Representational Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): AYUSH, Ayurveda get major push to go global The Union Budget has given a major push to AYUSH and Ayurveda, signalling the government’s intent to take India’s traditional medicine systems to a global level.

With a focus on improving clinical standards, research credibility and international acceptance, the budget proposes the creation of three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda. Alongside this, AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing laboratories will be upgraded to strengthen certification and quality control.

The WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar will also be upgraded to promote evidence-based research and training. By integrating AYUSH centres into upcoming regional medical hubs and expanding skill development in yoga and wellness, the government aims to position India as a leading destination for holistic healthcare.

Dr Dinesh Karma

As an Ayurvedic doctor, I firmly believe that if AYUSH is brought into the mainstream and systematically upgraded, the number of patients approaching this system will increase significantly, similar to what we see in allopathy. Strong government backing will help build trust among people. With better infrastructure, research and integration into modern healthcare, Ayurveda will be seen not as an alternative, but as a credible, trusted and effective system of treatment.

- Dr Dinesh Karma, Ayurvedic specialist, Dhar

Dr Karan Dave

I see this as a very positive initiative. It has the potential to make Ayurveda a mainstream system of therapy in India. From pharmaceutical production to clinical services, raising standards across goods and services will strengthen credibility and quality.

With structured regulation, research and government support, Ayurveda can evolve into a modern, trusted healthcare system while preserving its traditional roots. -

Dr Karan Dave, lifestyle disease reversal expert, Indore

Dr Pragyan Tripathi

In what is being described as the biggest opportunity since Independence, the government has placed Ayurveda at the centre of national growth and healthcare policy. The move opens the doors for people from all backgrounds to engage with Ayurveda, academically, professionally and entrepreneurially.

Ayurvedic practitioners see this as the highest level of uplift and recognition ever received, welcoming the government’s decision to prioritise Ayurveda at the national level.

-- Dr Pragyan Tripathi, MD, BAMS, Ujjain

Dr. Rakesh Pandey

The establishment of three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, strengthening of AYUSH drug testing laboratories and the upgrade of the WHO Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar will significantly accelerate the growth of Ayurveda.

Initiatives such as regional medical hubs, integrated healthcare complexes and improved certification standards will boost research, exports and employment. These steps will also benefit the ageing population and strengthen Ayurveda as a reliable healthcare system.

- Dr Rakesh Pandey, National spokesperson, AYUSH Medical Association, Bhopal

Sri Tiwari

The opening of three new Ayurvedic AIIMSes will give a strong push to research and evidence-based practice. Upgrading AYUSH pharmacies and making treatments for chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer more affordable is a welcome move. The creation of regional medical hubs and training of AYUSH doctors is crucial, especially for rural areas where MBBS doctors are scarce. Deploying AYUSH doctors at PHCs and CHCs will improve grassroots healthcare delivery.

- Sri Tiwari, Child psychologist, Bhopal