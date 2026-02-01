 Union Budget 2026: Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities Set For Major Boost From Union Budget; Big-Ticket Urban Funding, MSME Reforms To Benefit MP Towns
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalUnion Budget 2026: Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities Set For Major Boost From Union Budget; Big-Ticket Urban Funding, MSME Reforms To Benefit MP Towns

Union Budget 2026: Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities Set For Major Boost From Union Budget; Big-Ticket Urban Funding, MSME Reforms To Benefit MP Towns

The Union Budget promises major gains for Madhya Pradesh’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities through heavy urban investment, MSME reforms and education initiatives. Agriculture, especially cotton growers, will benefit from tax reliefs, while funds for health, women’s hostels, pilgrimage centres and local bodies are set to strengthen social and economic infrastructure across the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Union budget 2026: Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities Set For Major Boost From Union Budget; Big-Ticket Urban Funding, MSME Reforms To Benefit MP Towns | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Small and mid-sized cities of Madhya Pradesh are set to gain significantly from the Union Budget, which has placed strong emphasis on the development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 urban centres.

A massive outlay of Rs 12.2 lakh crore has been earmarked for cities with populations above five lakh, a category that includes a large number of towns across the state.

In addition, the state is expected to benefit from the Rs 5,000 crore provision for the creation of City Economic Regions, aimed at promoting regional economic growth and better urban planning. The Budget’s proposal to establish content creation labs in 15,000 higher secondary schools is also likely to give a major push to education, digital skills and creative industries in Madhya Pradesh.

The agricultural sector stands to gain as well, with increased tax deductions for cooperative members supplying cotton seed and straw. Madhya Pradesh, being one of the country’s leading cotton-producing states, is expected to reap substantial benefits from this measure.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Lawyers Slam CIC Order Barring Advocates From Using RTI For Client Matters
Mumbai News: Lawyers Slam CIC Order Barring Advocates From Using RTI For Client Matters
Mumbai Air Quality Push Hit By Vacancies In BMC’s Climate Department
Mumbai Air Quality Push Hit By Vacancies In BMC’s Climate Department
Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Shooter Yet To Be Arrested; Possible Bishnoi Gang Link Being Probed
Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Shooter Yet To Be Arrested; Possible Bishnoi Gang Link Being Probed
NEET PG Round 3 Back On Track With Revised Schedule; Check Details
NEET PG Round 3 Back On Track With Revised Schedule; Check Details

The MSME and industrial sectors are also poised for growth due to proposed industry reforms and easier access to support mechanisms. Social infrastructure has received attention too, with provisions for constructing women’s hostels in every district, upgrading district hospitals, and developing pilgrimage sites in smaller cities.

Further relief will come through Rs 1.4 lakh crore in Finance Commission grants for states, covering rural and urban local bodies and disaster management. Expansion of the Lakhpati Didi scheme is also expected to strengthen livelihoods across the state.

Read Also
Union Budget 2026: Investments In Digital Infrastructure & AI To Enhance Indian Institutes' Global...
article-image

Budget centred on poor, youth, women and farmers: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said the Union Budget is centred on the poor, youth, farmers and women, and will significantly benefit Madhya Pradesh.

He said the focus on industry sector reforms would strengthen the state’s economy, while provisions for developing pilgrimage sites in smaller towns would boost local growth. The Chief Minister welcomed the Budget wholeheartedly, calling it people-centric and growth-oriented.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Budget 2026: AYUSH, Ayurveda Get Major Push To Go Global
Union Budget 2026: AYUSH, Ayurveda Get Major Push To Go Global
Union Budget 2026: New Budget, Old Questions for the Armed Forces, Says Retired Lieutenant Colonel...
Union Budget 2026: New Budget, Old Questions for the Armed Forces, Says Retired Lieutenant Colonel...
Indore News: 13-Year-Old Brutally Murdered; Accused On 3 Days Police Remand; Uncle Still At Large
Indore News: 13-Year-Old Brutally Murdered; Accused On 3 Days Police Remand; Uncle Still At Large
MP News: State To Lose ₹25,000 Crore In Five Years, Claims Experts
MP News: State To Lose ₹25,000 Crore In Five Years, Claims Experts
Union Budget 2026: Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities Set For Major Boost From Union Budget; Big-Ticket Urban...
Union Budget 2026: Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities Set For Major Boost From Union Budget; Big-Ticket Urban...