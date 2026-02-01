Union budget 2026: Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities Set For Major Boost From Union Budget; Big-Ticket Urban Funding, MSME Reforms To Benefit MP Towns | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Small and mid-sized cities of Madhya Pradesh are set to gain significantly from the Union Budget, which has placed strong emphasis on the development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 urban centres.

A massive outlay of Rs 12.2 lakh crore has been earmarked for cities with populations above five lakh, a category that includes a large number of towns across the state.

In addition, the state is expected to benefit from the Rs 5,000 crore provision for the creation of City Economic Regions, aimed at promoting regional economic growth and better urban planning. The Budget’s proposal to establish content creation labs in 15,000 higher secondary schools is also likely to give a major push to education, digital skills and creative industries in Madhya Pradesh.

The agricultural sector stands to gain as well, with increased tax deductions for cooperative members supplying cotton seed and straw. Madhya Pradesh, being one of the country’s leading cotton-producing states, is expected to reap substantial benefits from this measure.

The MSME and industrial sectors are also poised for growth due to proposed industry reforms and easier access to support mechanisms. Social infrastructure has received attention too, with provisions for constructing women’s hostels in every district, upgrading district hospitals, and developing pilgrimage sites in smaller cities.

Further relief will come through Rs 1.4 lakh crore in Finance Commission grants for states, covering rural and urban local bodies and disaster management. Expansion of the Lakhpati Didi scheme is also expected to strengthen livelihoods across the state.

Budget centred on poor, youth, women and farmers: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said the Union Budget is centred on the poor, youth, farmers and women, and will significantly benefit Madhya Pradesh.

He said the focus on industry sector reforms would strengthen the state’s economy, while provisions for developing pilgrimage sites in smaller towns would boost local growth. The Chief Minister welcomed the Budget wholeheartedly, calling it people-centric and growth-oriented.