Khelo India Youth Games 2022: A Sen with a different Lakshya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): First cousin to the famous badmintonist Sen brothers of Uttarakhand, MP state academy fencer Aryan sets sights on debut gold at Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (KIYG 2022).

On a chilly and windy January afternoon on Friday at the T.T. Nagar stadium in Bhopal, Aryan Sen’s cheerful smile was spreading warmth among the M.P. State Academy athletes group huddling around before lunch time. It would not be a surprise if Aryan Sen takes Khelo India Youth Games 2022 by storm, as it runs in the blood.

Aryan’s first cousins are prominent names in badminton. Yes! You guessed it right, we are talking about none other than former World Championship bronze medalist and All England Open runner-up, Lakshay Sen and Chirag Sen who Bagged a gold medal in men’s singles category at the 2020 Kenya International Badminton Tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aryan, who pursues the Olympic sport of Fencing and is an exponent of the Epee discipline where the full body is a target, however draws maximum inspiration from much closer home. “My mother Sonali Sen was the first to introduce me to two-three different kinds of sports because she was a sportsperson herself. She was a national champion in Table Tennis,” says Aryan when recalling his initiation to Fencing.

Aryan is already an international medal winner for the country. He won a bronze medal in the “I Asian Championships. He said, “I want to win gold in KIYG. I have another Khelo India ranking tournament coming up in Cuttack after this and then I also have to appear for the trials of the Asian Championships as I am among the top six in the country.”

In his own words Aryan comes from a family of sportspersons. Besides his famous cousins Lakshay, his elder brother Chirag and of course his champion paddler mother Sonali, Aryan’s younger brother has also taken to the sport of Shooting. It seems certain that the most famous Sen of this sporting family, might yet appear in the future.

Read Also Bhopal: Nath flags off Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)