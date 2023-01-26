Bhopal: Nath flags off Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath flagged off Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan from Mugaliya Chhap village in Bhopal district on Republic Day on Thursday. Before starting the programme, he offered puja at Hanuman temple situated in the village. Congress party launched Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan on Republic Day, which will end on March 26. Under it, the partymen will reach out to masses and interact with them to know their problems. While addressing people, he stated that the Yatra would also raise protest against government’s mismanagement faced by the people. He added that Yatra in the state was part of party’s national campaign.

The Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra is a sequel to Bharat Jodo Yatra but there is difference between the two. Bharat Jodo Yatra is an ideological non-political journey and Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra is a political programme. The campaign will be headed by block Congress committees. Under this campaign, the Congress leaders will visit villages, gram panchayats and polling booths. The leaders will share Rahul Gandhi's message and present Modi government's failures before people. Stating that inflation was causing serious problems, Nath pointed out that the LGP cylinder, cost Rs 410 in 2014. It now costs Rs 1,050. He alleged that the country economic inequality had increased manifold.

Farmer income had dropped and now their average income had reached Rs 27 per day, which is less than MGNERAGA. In past eight years the because of irrelevant economic policies and unemployment, suicidal rate had increased. In 2021, 23,197 people committed suicide. He alleged that China was encroaching Indian land but the Government of India was busy trading with the country. This is also harming the MSME sector because China is supplying its products at inexpensive rates. Nath said all people should join hands with Congress for betterment of the country.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)